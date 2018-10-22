

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo's mayor-elect says he expects to give up his seat in the provincial legislature in late November or early December, but isn't worried about his party losing the riding in a by-election.

NDP MLA Leonard Krog was elected as Nanaimo's new mayor in a landslide win Saturday night, capturing 72.9 per cent of the vote.

He says he'll still be voting on some key issues at the legislature as he wraps up his MLA duties, which will take place over the next month or so.

"There's still maybe some votes for which the government will want me, and I'm certainly going to make myself available," he said.

Krog's win will automatically trigger a high-stakes by-election for the vacant MLA seat that could have wider implications for not just the New Democrats, but the government as a whole.

Currently the NDP and Greens together have 44 seats in the legislature, while the opposition Liberals have 42. If a Liberal wins in the by-election, it would bring both the NDP-Green coalition and the Liberals to a tie.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he's hopeful of the party's chances in the riding.

"We've got a good chance," Wilkinson said. "In Nanaimo, people are starting to feel that maybe their incomes aren't matching their expenses, and that's something the government needs to be accountable for."

But pointing to the region's history of voting orange, Krog said he isn't too concerned.

"Since 1962, Nanaimo has twice-voted for any party other than the BC NDP, and those two occasions were kind of unique circumstances," he said, adding he thinks the current NDP government has done good work since coming into power last year.

Political science professor Hamish Telford said he expects voters in Nanaimo will play it safe in the by-election by voting for whoever the NDP candidate is.

"In other by-elections, people can feel free to vote any way they want, perhaps send the government a warning message, without changing the overall legislative results," said Telford. "They can vote with a kind of freedom that they don't have in this case."

The BC Greens have also said they're planning to run a candidate in the by-election. Premier John Horgan has up to six months to call the by-election once Krog formally resigns from his seat.

As for chatting with his party leader, Krog said he hasn't heard from Horgan since winning Saturday night.

"Generally you don't on these things," he said. "I'm too busy talking to my constituents who are congratulating me, and my voters, my team and my family, and I wouldn't expect to talk to the premier."

Krog will be joined on council by a number of new faces and only two returning incumbents, Sheryl Armstrong and Ian Thorpe.

They'll be sworn in as Nanaimo's new mayor and council on Nov. 5.