

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government is reminding people that as the weather continues to warm up, it's time for residents to wildlife-proof their properties as hungry animals come out of hibernation.

The Conservation Officer Service deputy chief Chris Doyle says the best place to start is to get rid of everything that might attract a hungry animals.

Doyle suggests ensuring garbage is secured indoors, pet food is brought inside and barbecues are cleaned following a spike in cougar and wolf conflicts on North Vancouver Island.

He says purposely attracting dangerous wild animals, like bears, is illegal and can result in fines up to $100,000.