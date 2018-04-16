As bears come out of hibernation, B.C. urges homeowners to prepare
A black bear looks up from rifling through the garbage in the front yard of a home in Juneau, Alaska, on July 6, 2014. (Becky Bohrer/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 10:27AM PDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 10:32AM PDT
The B.C. government is reminding people that as the weather continues to warm up, it's time for residents to wildlife-proof their properties as hungry animals come out of hibernation.
The Conservation Officer Service deputy chief Chris Doyle says the best place to start is to get rid of everything that might attract a hungry animals.
Doyle suggests ensuring garbage is secured indoors, pet food is brought inside and barbecues are cleaned following a spike in cougar and wolf conflicts on North Vancouver Island.
He says purposely attracting dangerous wild animals, like bears, is illegal and can result in fines up to $100,000.