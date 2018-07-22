Artillery gun comes unhitched, collides with taxi in Nanaimo
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 3:23PM PDT
The Canadian Armed Forces are investigating an unusual traffic accident in Nanaimo, B.C. involving a taxi and an artillery gun.
The massive weapon came unhitched from a military vehicle and rolled downhill Saturday, hitting a cab in the intersection of Comox Road and Terminal Avenue.
No one was injured, but the cab suffered extensive damage.
RCMP investigators were also on scene after the incident.