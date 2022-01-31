Arson suspected after car catches fire in Nanaimo parkade

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a case of suspected arson after a vehicle erupted in flames on Friday morning.

Police say the fire was reported just before 7 a.m. at the parkade at 655 Poplar St.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly saw a man walking out of the smoky structure, according to RCMP.

The man told firefighters that he'd been sleeping in the parkade and was woken up by the smoke, forcing him to leave.

Inside the parkade, police found a blue Mitsubishi on fire. The vehicle was destroyed by the flames before the fire was extinguished, according to RCMP.

"If you were near the parkade at 655 Poplar St. between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, or if you own a vehicle in the parkade with a dashboard camera, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP," said Const. Sherri Wade of the Nanaimo RCMP in a statement Friday.