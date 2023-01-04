Arson suspected after 3 vehicles damaged in View Royal-area fire
Three vehicles were "significantly damaged" on Songhees First Nation land near View Royal, B.C., on Tuesday morning in what's believed to be an intentionally set fire.
The West Shore RCMP were called to the parking lot at 1445 Craigflower Rd. around 6:40 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.
When officers arrived, they found a white 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 fully engulfed in flames, police say.
Two vehicles parked on either side of the Mercedes, a yellow 2006 Dodge Ram and a grey 2013 Hyundai Accent, were also significantly damaged by the fire.
Firefighters with the View Royal Fire Department were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze, according to RCMP.
Mounties say a lone man was seen near the cars just before the fire began. Police are now searching for the man, though details on his appearance are scarce.
Police are unsure what approximate age or ethnicity the man is, but say he was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and a black face mask at the time.
"Thankfully, no one was injured, however three vehicles were significantly damaged by this arson," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.
"Investigators have canvassed the area and spoken to many residents living nearby. However, we are asking anyone who has information regarding this crime to come forward and speak to police," she said.
Anyone with information, dashcam video or home surveillance footage of the area around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport minister says Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the U.S. and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure
Expanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Peacock houseguest, lonesome ram: 10 strangest B.C. conservation calls of 2022
Conservation officers field thousands of wildlife calls every year in British Columbia – and some of them are, to put it bluntly, less urgent than others.
-
B.C. man discovers $250K lottery win while stuck at work during snowstorm
Last month's snowstorm seems to have brought some good luck to one B.C. man — who discovered he had won $250,000 while stuck at work during the inclement weather.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses wanted in central Edmonton homicide: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.
-
Alberta man charged with setting fire to his own property
A 71-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., is facing an arson charge after a home he owns was destroyed by flames in November.
-
$13K in guitars, jewels, beauty products stolen from 3 Edmonton-area stores
Mounties west of Edmonton are looking for help to arrest a man wanted for stealing more than $13,000 worth of stuff during a trio of December break and enters.
Toronto
-
Toronto homeowners return from trip to find their house sold without consent
The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people pretending to be them while they were abroad on a business trip.
-
Service cuts, longer wait times and higher fares? TTC's proposed 2023 budget draws criticism
Longer wait times, service cuts, and more crowding could be on track for Toronto transit users in 2023 despite a plan to increase fares for riders.
-
Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for camcorder he claims he returned to Amazon
An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.
Calgary
-
New COVID-19 variant posing new questions about public health, individual decisions
Many Albertans seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the latest COVID-19 variant in the province.
-
$110K Lotus sports car and $100K in fentanyl part of significant seizure in Calgary
Calgary police say a man and a woman face more than 40 charges in connection with a significant operation involving drugs and stolen vehicles.
-
Man charged after allegedly randomly assaulting five people, police officer early Wednesday evening
A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in relation to five random attacks on people in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a young man who died after an altercation with Montreal jail guards is demanding an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system, a civil rights group said Thursday.
-
The ice storm 25 years later: Quebec family says their solar-powered home is the way of the future
Thousands of people were left without power for weeks after the 1998 ice storm, which prompted a debate on how to strengthen the power grid. One Quebec family says their house is the answer.
Atlantic
-
Team Canada goes for gold at IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax
Team Canada will take the ice Thursday night in Halifax to battle for the gold medal in front of frenzied home crowd at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to criminal harassment, leaves Canada after stalking woman in Yarmouth
A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and has left the country.
Winnipeg
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
'It's so beautiful': The meteorological phenomenon behind Manitoba's persevering precipitation
Year 2023 is off to a picturesque start in southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, thanks to the frost-like dusting parts of the province underwent in the past few days.
-
Manitoba Tory Cathy Cox joins other Progressive Conservatives not seeking re-election
Cathy Cox, a former cabinet minister who has held a seat in north Winnipeg since 2016, says she plans to spend more time with family and friends.
Kitchener
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
-
'Really disappointing': Mild temperatures delay start of outdoor winter activities in southwestern Ontario
Mild temperatures, rain, and muddy grass are making for a challenging start to the season for outdoor winter sport fans.
Regina
-
'Part of your DNA': Small town upbringing inspired 2022 Citizen of the Year's volunteerism
CTV Regina’s 2022 Citizen of the Year credits her small town upbringing for her start in volunteerism.
-
Investigation into Sask. man's overdose death prompts recommendations for SHA: chief coroner
The province's chief coroner has provided two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an investigation into the death of a man who overdosed after receiving medical care.
-
Pats' Bedard, Svozil facing off in world junior gold medal game
Two Regina Pats will be facing off in the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game on Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
-
New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired
Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.
-
Police seek help locating missing Innisfil woman
Police seek the public's help finding an Innisfil woman not seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police make arrest for murder of Saskatoon woman
The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested 25-year-old Stephanie Halkett-Stevenson for first-degree murder in the death of Taya Sinclair.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of faking her death and that of her son before crossing the border into the United States has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces in Canada.
-
Saskatoon teen may have overdosed after arrest: police
A 17-year-old arrested for dangerous driving on Thursday morning had to be given naloxone by officers after he became unresponsive following his arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
22-year-old college basketball player identified as Timmins homicide victim
Timmins police are now identifying the homicide victim in a murder last month at a Mountjoy Street South apartment as 22-year-old Keeth Duphney-Tennant of Toronto.
-
City of Greater Sudbury responds to complaints about foul planters
The City of Greater Sudbury is responding to complaints from concerned business owners about the cleanliness of the downtown core.
-
Changes made at Timmins homeless shelter after former exec accused of stealing $20K
While the community of Timmins is reeling after a local woman was charged with stealing more than $400,000 from her employers, the homeless shelter she worked at said it is making some changes.