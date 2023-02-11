Arrest of 'potentially armed' suspect disrupts traffic outside Victoria Royals game

Police arrested a man on four outstanding warrants after an incident that disrupted traffic outside the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre during a Victoria Royals game Friday night.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m., when Victoria Police Department officers responded to a report that a recreational vehicle that had been reported stolen was parked near the intersection of Quadra and Pembroke streets.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on Thursday, according to police, who said the suspect "had a history of firearms offences and was believed to be potentially armed and dangerous."

Because of this concern, police established a perimeter around the vehicle, blocking off neighbouring streets from Caledonia to Empress avenues "out of an abundance of caution."

"Nearby streets were closed and families leaving the nearby hockey game and curling club, along with the public, were asked to avoid the area out of an abundance of caution as officers worked to resolve the incident safely," VicPD said in a news release.

The heavily armed Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in to convince the man to surrender peacefully, which he did just after 10:45 p.m., according to police.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man was arrested on "four outstanding warrants from area jurisdictions," police said.

Some people leaving the hockey game were unable to get to their vehicles because of the police perimeter.

The Royals lost to the Vancouver Giants 2-1 in overtime.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They asked anyone with information about the incident who hasn't already spoken to investigators to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7645 extension 1.