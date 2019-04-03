

CTV Vancouver Island





Several Victoria-area golf courses are letting Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans play for free this week to help enrich their lives after war.

The Soldier On program, which aims to help military members recover from physical and mental injuries, partnered with PGA Canada and local golf courses to offer free lessons and tee times.

The program brings people out of their homes and reengages them with sport and their community to help motivate them to get active.

At the Victoria Golf and Country Club Tuesday, 12 people took part in the camp.

"I'm one of those soldiers that go injured in 2006 in Afghanistan," said Michael Addams of 41 Signal Regiment. "I felt a reach-out program such as this would be beneficial to me and my recovery to getting better. It's a slow process but it's getting there."

Joe Kiraly, a retired officer, said the Soldier On program has been around for 11 years now.

"What we try and do now is introduce or reintroduce serving members and veterans who have acquired a permanent illness or injury during their service to an active lifestyle, and to use sport as a tool in their recovery."

The program, which relies mainly on donations to operate, has so far helped more than 5,000 men and women in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The camps will continue throughout the week at Bear Mountain, Highland Pacific and Uplands golf courses.