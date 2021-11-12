Applications open for free 2022 youth transit passes in Victoria

Victoria -

Young transit riders in Victoria can now apply for their free 2022 bus pass.

The City of Victoria opened its free annual U-Pass registration for the new year on Friday.

The program allows youth aged 13 to 18 to travel for free on the Victoria Regional Transit System, with children 12 and under already riding for free.

Applications for the annual U-Pass can be completed online. The pass card with picture identification will be mailed to the address provided on the application.

“Free transit services give youth access to reliable transportation to school, work and recreation and make it easier to explore the city without the need of a vehicle,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Friday.

“The free U-Pass is key to fostering young transit users that will continue to opt for public transportation for years to come and help reduce emissions by keeping future cars off the road,” Helps said.

Youth who cannot apply online can apply in-person at Victoria city hall.