VICTORIA -- As B.C. begins phase two of it’s restart plan, many people are looking forward to getting back to some kind of normality. But for others, that transition may be more challenging.

The change from lockdown to reopening of businesses, schools and social bubbles can cause some people to feel anxious or apprehensive, according to a local clinical counsellor.

“With any transition there is an anticipatory anxiety,” said George Bielay, a registered clinical counsellor with Waypoint Counselling in Victoria.

“So it is quite a common experience for people to feel anxious when there is a change, even a good change,” he said.

It could be that you haven’t worked for the past two months, or that maybe you haven’t left your house or been around others socially for a long time.

Going out now and having to learn new ways of safe, social interactions and doing things you’ve never had to do before can be overwhelming.

Bielay says talking with friends or family and sharing what you are experiencing can be a helpful way of feeling more at ease with the change.

He also suggests learning mindfulness skills like meditation. If possible, getting outside and exercising can also be great for reducing stress and anxiety.

For some people, their thoughts can become too much to deal with on their own, says Bielay.

“We as human beings sometimes will fill uncertainty by way of our imagination, and our imagination can get the better of us and create even more anxiety,” he said.

“If that’s happening for folks, it’s probably a good idea to seek out some professional help and talk to a professional counsellor.”

Talking with someone about what is going on with you is really important, Bielay says, and there are many resources out there.

Online mental health resources can be found on Island Health’s website, the Vancouver Island crisis society's web page, and Healthlink BC for youth aged 19 or younger.