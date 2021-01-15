VICTORIA -- Classes were cancelled Friday at a Cowichan Valley elementary school due to an an early morning fire.

The fire was discovered near École Mount Prevost on Somenos Road in Duncan.

The flames were quickly extinguished by the North Cowichan Fire Department.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are now investigating, according to the Cowichan Valley School District.

It's the second time this week a fire closed a school in Duncan. On Monday, all classes at Drinkwater Elementary were cancelled for the day after a fire filled the buildings halls and classrooms with smoke.