After a brief reprieve from the blazing hot weather, temperatures are once again set to soar on parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for inland and eastern Vancouver Island with heat expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday over B.C.'s South Coast.

Temperatures will push into the low-to-mid 30s on inland Vancouver Island including places like Port Alberni.

On the east coast, a heat warning is in effect for Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, where temperatures will max out in the upper 20s.

Temperatures are forecast to hit a maximum of 32 degrees in Nanaimo on Wednesday and 36 degrees in Port Alberni on Wednesday. No such heat warning is in effect for Greater Victoria, where temperatures are expected to hit 31 degrees on Wednesday.

The agency is reminding residents to drink plenty of water, and to check on older friends and neighbours to make sure they're staying cool.

Parents and pet owners are reminded never to leave their kids or animals in a parked vehicle.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for Duncan and the Nanaimo-Parksville area, due to wildfire smoke impacting the province. Anyone with pre-existing health conditions, infants and the elderly are more likely to experience negative effects.

Temperatures will drop Friday, when "significant cooling" is expected, according to Environment Canada.