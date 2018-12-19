

CTV Vancouver Island





A day after powerful winds swept across much of Vancouver Island, new special weather statements are in effect warning of an incoming storm.

Environment Canada says a developing low-pressure system will intensify tonight and make landfall on Vancouver Island Thursday.

As a result, weather statements are in effect for Greater Victoria, east, west and inland Vancouver Island, and the Southern Gulf Islands.

"There is good consensus among computer weather models that this intense low will move onto the coast on Thursday but details on the exact track and timing remains uncertain at this time," Environment Canada said in the advisory.

The storm brings potential for damaging winds and heavy rain, and Environment Canada said it expected to upgrade the special weather statements to wind and rainfall warnings later Wednesday.

Last week, another storm slammed into B.C.'s South Coast bringing strong winds that caused power outages and some ferry cancellations.