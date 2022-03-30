Another COVID-19 death reported in Island Health: BCCDC

Six more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including one death that occurred in Island Health, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,996, including 239 deaths that occurred in the Vancouver Island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Across B.C., 291 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours, including 43 in Island Health.

There are currently 276 people in hospital with the illness in B.C., including 43 patients in critical care, according to the BCCDC.

On Vancouver Island, 43 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, up from 42 reported Tuesday and 30 confirmed a week ago on March 23.

Four patients are receiving critical care in Island Health Wednesday, the same octal reported Tuesday and an increase from three recorded on March 21.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 28, 64 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including four patients in critical care.