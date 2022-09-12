Another B.C. woman reports seeing mystery light after video shared online
A new ripple has developed in one woman’s search for answers as to what she captured on her cell phone during a lightning storm in Kamloops, B.C., in early August.
Wendy Brown was using a lightning storm to test out the "Single Take" feature on her new Galaxy cellphone when she captured something she can’t explain – a light source of some sort falling down from the sky towards Mount Paul.
"I was completely shocked when I saw that clip and I was [thinking] 'Oh my god what did I just record? What just happened?' I couldn’t sleep," Brown said last week.
After CTV News shared a story about her experience, a second Kamloops resident reached out to her to say she too witnessed the unusual sight.
The woman, coincidently also named Wendy, was camping with her husband at Mini Lake next to Badger Lake outside of Kamloops and says she saw a light fall from the sky.
Her husband was facing away from the object but Wendy Lowrey saw it.
"I could see in the sky a big bright – I don’t even know what it was – and it just came shooting right down and it disappeared behind the mountain," Lowrey told CTV News.
"I said, 'Oh my God, you wouldn’t believe that, what I just saw,'" she told her husband.
Lowrey isn’t sure what the object was, but it matches geographically where Brown’s video was taken. Lowrey says to her eyes it appeared much brighter than in Brown’s video.
"I see lots of falling stars and meteors and stuff, but it wasn’t that. It was just the weirdest thing and we’ve talked about it since to other people too," she said.
Lowrey’s validation came after her husband pointed her to the article about Brown’s sighting, and the fact she appears to have captured something falling on her cellphone.
"I know what I saw and it was something totally unusual," Lowrey said.
Brown was standing outside of her vehicle near the Halston Bridge when she captured the video in early August.
Brown says she almost cried when Lowrey reached out to her to validate that it appears she really did capture something unusual on her cellphone that evening.
Members of the Kamloops Astronomical Society are currently reviewing the video.
