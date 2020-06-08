VICTORIA -- A charge of animal cruelty against a Victoria lawyer who was accused of leaving her dog in a hot car has been stayed.

Stephanie Skinner was charged after BC SPCA investigators said she left her Boston terrier in a car with the windows closed for seven hours in July 2018.

Temperatures outside the car reached 30 degrees Celsius that day and the dog was dead by the time Skinner returned, the BC SPCA said.

The incident happened in the 2700-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. When West Shore RCMP officers arrived, a woman was trying to revive the dog, police said after the incident.

CTV News has learned that on March 3, the charge of causing an animal to continue to be in distress was stayed.

A stayed charge means the Crown counsel has dropped the charge, ending the prosecution. However, unlike a withdrawn charge, a stayed charge can be brought back within one year for serious offences, or six months for less serious charges.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says the charge was stayed because Skinner "successfully completed an alternative measures program authorized pursuant to section 717(1) of the Criminal Code."

That section of the code stipulates that alternative measures can include community service, restitution or compensation in cash or services, mediation, referrals to counselling, treatment or education programs, or a letter of apology, among others.

The cruelty charge carried a potential penalty of fines up to $75,000, up to two years in jail and a possible lifetime ban on owning animals.