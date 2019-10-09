

Todd Coyne, CTV Vancouver Island





A sentencing date for convicted child killer Andrew Berry will be set Wednesday.

Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month for the stabbing deaths of his daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4.

The girls' bodies were found in Berry's Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria to fix a date for Berry's sentencing.

Berry will get a mandatory life sentence with no eligibility for release for 10 to 25 years. The two sentences could be served consecutively or concurrently.