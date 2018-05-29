

CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Coroner's Service says ancestral human remains were discovered in the crawl space of a home slated for demolition in Cadboro Bay.

The remains were found under a home on Killarney Drive as it was being torn down to make way for a new structure. Investigators have deemed them an archeological discovery, but it wasn't immediately clear how long they had been there for.

The Provincial Archeological Service said the person who died was likely Aboriginal. It has been in contact with local First Nations and archeologists for further investigation.

"The property owner immediately ceased work and secured the remains from further impacts. He has been in contact with the local First Nations, archaeologists, and Archaeology Branch," said an agency spokesperson. "The intent now is to ensure the ancestral remains can be secured and safely excavated in keeping with the wishes of the local First Nations.”

The BC Coroner's Service says it is no longer involved in the investigation and referred requests for information to Saanich police.

The house was reportedly built in 1949.