'Alone and unsafe': Woman afraid after VicPD officer loses notebook with her address

A Vancouver Island woman says she feels unsafe and is full of questions after police warned her that her address was contained in a notebook that was lost by a Victoria police officer in late December.

On Thursday, VicPD said that an officer had lost their notebook for a five-day period in December, and that the notebook's contents were copied and "circulated among the criminal element of Greater Victoria."

Police said they also suspect that some information from the notebook was used in another criminal offence in Saanich, B.C.

The notebook was not reported missing until this month, prompting Victoria Police Chief Del Manak to issue an apology and call for an investigation from the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner.

Manak said the police department's "primary concern" is to ensure that people identified in the notebook feel like they are being supported.

The police department also said there was no indication that people whose information was in the notebook should be concerned about additional criminal activity.

However, a woman who spoke with CTV News on Friday says she feels unsafe and unsupported by the police department.

"I was shocked," said the woman, who requested to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

The woman says two VicPD officers arrived at her home Thursday night to inform her of the situation, and give her a letter that included some tips on safety.

"I thought, 'Is this really happening to me?'" she said.

"I felt like they weren't giving me the full picture, the full story, of how this was going to impact my life," she added. "I didn't feel like it was clear, and I still don't feel like it's clear."

'HOW ARE WE TO FEEL SAFE?'

The letter included general safety tips, like always locking your door, being aware of your surroundings, and finding an "alternative address" if necessary.

"That almost made me go to a hotel," said the woman. "At first I thought, 'What do I do? Am I safe here tonight?'"

The woman says she called the VicPD non-emergency line again on Friday to see if there were further details they could share on her situation.

She says the person taking her call was kind but still didn't provide her any details on what her safety risks may be, and what she should do moving forward.

"How are we to feel safe? That right there, in a nutshell, says it all," she said.

"We’re being told we should possibly have this alternative home. Are the police ready or prepared to offer us a safe place to go if we don't have one?"

She says she does have family and friends she could stay with, but such arrangements wouldn't be permanent.

She adds that not everyone whose names or address were in the notebook – roughly 60 names and 50 addresses, according to VicPD – may have friends they are able to stay with.

"I feel like I'm in the dark," she said. "I don't feel safe, I don't feel like the police are on my side, really."

She says that the officers that spoke with her Thursday night did inform her that she could call 911 at any time, and that she was "red flagged," meaning her call would be a priority and that officers would respond immediately.

"So that really scared me. Why am I a priority? What do I have to be a priority for? What's going to happen to me that I'm going to be a priority?" she said.

The woman says she hopes VicPD can give her concrete answers on her situation and her potential safety risks soon.

"When you phone [the police] and they're not giving you answers to those questions, it makes you feel alone and unsafe," she said.

On Thursday, VicPD said it was formally asking the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to launch an investigation into the matter.