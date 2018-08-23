

The Canadian Press





A man who allegedly drove himself to the Victoria police station to report the theft of his passport and cellphone didn't realize that he would soon lose the use of his vehicle, too.

Victoria police say the man arrived at the station at about 7 a.m. on August 11 to report the thefts but the officer noticed signs of impairment while the man was making his report.

The officer issued a 24-hour prohibition and impounded the vehicle after learning about how the man had reached the station.

The Victoria Police Department says ICBC has determined that impairment is one of the top contributing factors in fatal car crashes and, on average, 65 B.C. residents die every year in collisions linked to impaired driving.

ICBC statistics on Impaired driving in B.C.