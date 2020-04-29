VICTORIA -- An alleged drug dealer in the West Shore called RCMP after being robbed of cash and illicit substances on Tuesday.

West Shore RCMP say they responded to a call in the Colwood area after a man said he was bear sprayed and robbed near the bus loop at the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre, located at 1767 Island Hwy.

When officers arrived, police discovered that the man who had made the call was an 18-year-old who is a suspected drug dealer.

The man told police that he was “jumped” by two men who stole pills and an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say that the man was allegedly selling Xanax pills at the time of the robbery.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers located two suspects.

Police say that the suspects, who were identified as youth aged 15 and 19, were using the stolen money to purchase liquor.

Officers then arrested the pair and seized Xanax pills, liquor and bear spray from them.

Police say that the investigation “into all parties” is ongoing.