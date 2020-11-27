VICTORIA -- A Victoria woman is facing charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident after Oak Bay police stopped a vehicle driving on the beach Tuesday.

Police say the incident started at 10:22 p.m., when a resident in the 2400-block of Lansdowne Road reported a collision on the street outside her home.

The witness said a black sedan struck a silver SUV. The driver then got out of the sedan and appeared to be stumbling and slurring as she surveyed the damage, according to police.

The woman then picked up her licence plate from the ground and got back in her car, travelling eastbound on Lansdowne.

An Oak Bay patrol officer later spotted the vehicle in the 1600-block of Beach Drive. The officer did a U-turn and followed the sedan.

Police say the sedan failed to make a curve in the road and drove over the seawall onto the beach in front of the Oak Bay Marina.

Police say the woman drove approximately 20 metres across the beach before she was apprehended.

The 43-year-old Victoria woman spent the night in jail and is charged with refusing to provide a breath sample, dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

She is due to appear in court on Feb. 17.