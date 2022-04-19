Alleged impaired driver gets 90-day driving ban after hitting cyclist in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police say a 60-year-old man had his licence suspended after he allegedly crashed into a cyclist while impaired.

The collision occurred on Beach Drive near Estevan Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when police received a report of a hit and run between a cyclist and a car.

Police were told that no one was injured in the crash and that neither the bike nor the vehicle were damaged. However, officers were told that the driver "left the scene after he was advised that police were being called."

Oak Bay police say they were able to track the driver to his home, where police conducted an impaired driving investigation.

Police say they determined the 60-year-old man was impaired and he was issued a 90-day administrative driving prohibition, a 24-hour driving ban, and a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of a crash.