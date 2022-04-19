Alleged impaired driver gets 90-day driving ban after hitting cyclist in Oak Bay

Cyclists are pictured in Oak Bay, B.C., in this file photo. (CTV News) Cyclists are pictured in Oak Bay, B.C., in this file photo. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario