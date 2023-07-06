All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding

The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.

The city fundraiser, in partnership with the Community Social Planning Council, previously prioritized former residents of the building who demonstrated the greatest financial need.

A statement from the city and the council on Thursday says residents from 40 units in the building applied for the initial grants, with 35 of those households qualifying for a portion of the $44,609 that was allocated from the fund.

Now residents of the remaining 53 units who didn’t qualify can claim a portion of the approximately $32,000 left over from the fund.

"The Langford Emergency Grant Program has made a significant impact on the lives of displaced residents," said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson in the statement.

"The distribution of remaining funds reflects our commitment to ensuring that all affected households receive support during this challenging time. We are grateful to all those who made donations including the West Shore Developers Association, who rallied together quickly to offer their assistance."

Residents can apply for the funding through an online portal.

Claimants must show proof of tenancy at the time of displacement and current contact information and mailing address. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The City of Langford revoked the occupancy permit for the 11-storey, 90-unit, RidgeView Place in April after an independent engineer found structural safety issues and recommended evacuation.

The building was first known as Danbrook One when it was completed almost four years ago, but seismic, foundation and other concerns forced owner Centurion Apartment Properties to clear the building just days before Christmas in 2019.

An investigation determined the structural engineer was not qualified for that type of concrete construction and the building was repaired and renamed RidgeView Place before the suites were rented again last year.