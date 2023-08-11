Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 24-year-old near Port Hardy

A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island early Friday morning.

Mounties say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash on Holberg Road, south of Port Hardy.

The Port Hardy RCMP are investigating after police were notified of the collision near Highway 19 just after 4:30 a.m.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, had to be extracted from the black Mitsubishi Outlander the two men were riding in.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while his passenger was declared dead at the scene.

"Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash," B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.