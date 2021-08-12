VICTORIA -- Many Greater Victoria residents may have woken up to smoky skies Thursday morning, just as a heat wave is expected to ramp up on many parts of Vancouver Island.

According to the province, the hazy horizon has not led to increased health risks in the South Island as of Thursday morning.

The province measures air health risks with its 10-point air quality health index (AQHI), with one being the lowest risk and 10 being the highest risk.

As of Thursday morning, Victoria had an AQHI value of two. The province estimates that the value will rise to three later Thursday, but that is still considered low risk.

Meanwhile, the West Shore and Duncan both had AQHI values of one, or the lowest risk.

Farther up the island, Nanaimo had an AQHI value of two as of Thursday morning, while the Comox Valley had an AQHI value of one.

(Province of B.C.)

While special weather statements warning of poor air quality have been posted for sections of B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior, no air quality warnings have been issued for Vancouver Island as of Thursday morning.

Heat warnings remain in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada.

High temperatures are expected to remain in these areas until Sunday, with the hottest day falling on Friday, according to the weather agency.

Daytime temperatures over the next three days are forecasted to range between 29 to 37 C, according to Environment Canada, with humidex values reaching the mid- to high 30's.