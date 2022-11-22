Air quality advisory lifted for inland Vancouver Island

An air quality advisory that was posted for inland Vancouver Island is no longer in effect as of Tuesday.

Environment Canada posted the advisory Monday, warning residents of Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley of poor air quality due to airborne particulate matter.

The poor air quality posed a potential risk to people with chronic conditions – such as asthma, heart disease and COPD – and residents were warned to keep an eye out for chest pain, shortness of breath, throat irritation or coughing.

As of Tuesday, the advisory had been lifted. No weather statements or warnings were in effect anywhere on Vancouver Island as of Tuesday afternoon.