Air ambulance sent to multi-vehicle crash near Nanaimo
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:23AM PST
According to Nanaimo RCMP, an air ambulance has been called and is en route to the scene. (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic along the Duke Point Highway Tuesday morning.
Police say at least three vehicles were involved in a crash on Duke Point Highway, roughly two kilometres east of the Highway 1 intersection.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.