Air ambulance called after Ladysmith workplace incident
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:57AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 12:43PM PDT
The air ambulance landed in a downtown Ladysmith sports field at approximately 11:30 a.m.: (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- One person was airlifted to hospital Tuesday following a workplace incident in Ladysmith.
An air ambulance was called after a construction worker fell roughly two storeys through the roof of a Shell gas station in the area.
The worker was part of a crew that was renovating the roof at the gas station just off Hwy 1.
An air ambulance landed on a sports field in downtown Ladysmith at approximately 11:30 a.m. to transport the worker to hospital.
The fall occurred at approximately 11 a.m.
