VICTORIA -- One person was airlifted to hospital Tuesday following a workplace incident in Ladysmith.

An air ambulance was called after a construction worker fell roughly two storeys through the roof of a Shell gas station in the area.

The worker was part of a crew that was renovating the roof at the gas station just off Hwy 1.

An air ambulance landed on a sports field in downtown Ladysmith at approximately 11:30 a.m. to transport the worker to hospital.

The fall occurred at approximately 11 a.m.