

The Canadian Press





NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is out and about in Montreal, ahead of a French-language leaders' debate this evening.

Tonight's debate will be an important moment for Singh as he attempts to hold on to 14 seats in Quebec, which recent polls suggest are all in danger.

Speaking to reporters, Singh again addressed the issue of Quebec's controversial secularism bill, saying his presence in the province as a turbaned Sikh was an argument against the law.

He also said it was important not to have political interference in the existing court challenge.

Singh also addressed the recent apology by Quebec Premier Francois Legault around discrimination in that province, saying concrete action was needed to end discrimination.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau also held a photo-op as he did some boxing training at a gym in Montreal.