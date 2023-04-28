After kids find drugs, Nanaimo RCMP offer safety tips on how to dispose of drug paraphernalia
The Nanaimo RCMP are offering advice on what to do if you discover drugs after several young people found discarded packages of drugs recently.
Mounties say no one should ever pick up discarded drug items with their bare hands. Instead, the packets should be picked up with gloves or a tool like a grabbing claw.
If you do use a type of grabber that you plan to reuse, police say it should be decontaminated after picking up suspected drug packages.
Once a drug packet is picked up, it should be placed in a Ziploc if possible, and then put into a black or green garbage bag that cannot be seen through. Tie the bag then throw it into the trash.
Kids should never pick up discarded drug packages and should tell an adult if they found one as soon as possible.
"The drugs currently being used on the streets are toxic and if mishandled or accidentally inhaled, can cause severe, and in some occasions a life-threatening, reaction," said Nanaimo RCMP reserve Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement Friday.
Mounties say they do not need to attend the disposal of small amounts of drugs, though they are always available to answer questions. Other drug paraphernalia also includes needles, tinfoil and glass pipes.
"Typical packaging" of illegal drugs found in Nanaimo are shown. (Nanaimo RCMP)
The warning comes after a child at an elementary school in Nanaimo found a package of drugs.
On April 14, a kindergarten student at École Quarterway Elementary found a package containing a mix of drugs, including fentanyl, and brought it home.
The incident frightened the student's mother, who campaigned for changes and increased sweeps of school grounds in the area.
Her concerns led school district policy updates, including daily sweeps of elementary school grounds in School District 68.
Anyone who sees someone consuming or possessing drugs on school grounds or playgrounds is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
