

The Canadian Press





Voters in Nanaimo appear very enthusiastic about the upcoming byelection.

Elections BC says advanced voting in the first two days has outpaced advanced votes over the same period in the lead-up to the 2017 general election.

More than 3,000 people have voted in the byelection so far, while in the first two days of the last provincial general election 2,955 people had voted.

The byelection is being held to replace former New Democrat Leonard Krog and an NDP loss could upset the balance of power in the legislature for the government that is operating with the support of the three Green members.