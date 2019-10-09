Voters looking to get a jump on lineups at the polls on election day can vote early when advance polls open Friday.

The early ballots can be submitted at advance polling stations between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Oct 11. to Oct. 14.

Voters who must drop off their ballots at their assigned polling station, unlike in some provincial elections where ballots can be submitted at any polling station.

To find out where your assigned polling station is, check the back of your voter information card, visit the Elections Canada website, or phone the organization at 1-800-463-6868.

Alternatively, individuals can drop off their advance vote at any Elections Canada office across the country, or mail it to the organization using a special ballot process outlined here.

Those who plan to mail in their advance vote must apply for a special ballot by Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.

"At the last election, more electors than ever voted early at advance polls," said chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault in a news release on Wednesday. "Advance polls will be open for longer hours, and there will be more advance polling stations to better serve Canadians."

People who plan on casting an early ballot should remember to bring one of the accepted types of IDs that include their current address. A complete list of what qualifies as an acceptable form of identification can be found on Elections Canada's website here.