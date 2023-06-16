Advance polls open for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

Advance voting is now underway in the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection to fill the legislature seat vacated by former premier John Horgan.

Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Langford and Sooke until June 21. Election day will be held on June 24.

Eligible voters can cast their vote at the following wheelchair-accessible advance voting locations:

Crossing at Belmont - 110-955 Reunion Ave., Langford

Four Points Sheraton - 829 McCallum Rd., Langford

SEAPARC Leisure Complex - 2168 Phillips Rd., Sooke

Gordon United Church - 935 Goldstream Ave., Langford (staring Tuesday, June 20)

Voters must be 18 or older by June 24 and must have lived in the Langford-Juan de Fuca electoral district since Dec. 23, 2022.

A complete list of polling stations open on election day is available on the Elections BC website.