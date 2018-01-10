

The Canadian Press





An environmental group is calling on B.C. Premier John Horgan to say no when fish farm licences along the province's coastline come up for renewal later this year.

Alexandra Morton of the Pacific Coast Wild Salmon Society says the tenures are set to expire in June.

Morton says Horgan needs to consider the environmental threat posed by fish farms and its potential impact on wilderness tourism.

She says one alternative is to transition to closed-pen, land-based fish farming, which is safer than farming in the ocean.