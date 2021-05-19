VICTORIA -- Dozens of people gathered outside the Nanaimo courthouse Wednesday, calling for the release of a woman who was arrested while protesting the logging of old-growth trees on southern Vancouver Island.

A woman known as “Rainbow Eyes” was one of seven people the RCMP say they arrested Tuesday while enforcing a court injunction against blockade camps in the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew and the Caycuse watershed near Cowichan Lake.

Protesters have maintained several camps in the region since last summer.

RCMP said Wednesday that five of the arrests were for violating the court injunction, while two more were for obstruction after protesters allegedly tried to cross into the restricted zone.

Rainbow Eyes was held in custody after refusing to agree to the conditions of her release, according to both the RCMP and the protest group Rainforest Flying Squad.

Rainbow Eyes was scheduled to appear before a judge in Nanaimo at 1:45 p.m.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted the injunction on April 1, clearing the way for logging activities in Fairy Creek, which protesters say is one of the last unprotected, intact old-growth valleys on southern Vancouver Island.