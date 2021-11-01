'Absolutely tragic': Woman dead after apartment fire in Saanich

Victoria -

Neighbours say they're sad to learn that a woman died following a fire at a Saanich apartment building on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a building in the 3200-block of Cook Street, according to Trevor Stubbings, assistant deputy chief at the Saanich Fire Department.

Three fire engines, 18 firefighters and a rescue truck responded to the scene and the fire was "largely contained" to a single unit on the second floor.

A woman who lives two doors down from where the fire broke out says the person who passed away says she knew the victim.

"It's tragic all around," said resident Julie Kines. "All the best to her family and they are in my prayers. I just hope that everybody can get through it."

Neighbours say the victim had a pet dog who is now being looked after by someone who lives in the building.

The Saanich Fire Department says no other injuries were recorded.

Other residents of the building say they were unsure what was happening at first.

"In these kinds of buildings you think it’s a false alarm a lot of time," said resident Tom Wilson. "But I got to the stairwell and I saw smoke and was like, 'No way, this is crazy.'"

Once residents were aware of what was happening, Wilson says everyone worked together to evacuate the building.

"The building manager started organizing people and sent some of the guys back up," he said.

Wilson says many residents of the building have mobility challenges, making evacuation difficult.

"We were banging on doors and yelling at people to get out, so it was a little freaky," he said. "Some of those little old ladies didn’t know how to get down without the elevator so we basically had to carry wheelchairs and walkers down."

Residents of the building were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday night, according to Stubbings.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by both firefighters and Saanich police.