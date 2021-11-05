'A really good dad': 2 sentenced after Metchosin man killed in hammer attack

Victoria -

Two men have been sentenced to six years in prison after a Metchosin man died following an attack with a hammer three years ago.

Nathan Monsour and Lee Hart pleaded guilty to the manslaughter death of Shawn Campbell on Friday, following an attack in Saanich in 2018.

Monsour was sentenced to six years in prison with a lifetime ban on possessing firearms.

Meanwhile, Hart was sentenced to six years for manslaughter. He was also served a three-year sentence for assault with a weapon, stemming from another man being injured during the hammer attack, as well as receiving a ban on firearms.

Hart's two sentences will be carried out concurrently, the court heard.

Members of Campbell's family were in court Friday.

"No amount of time that could've been given to them would've been enough," said Campbell's daughter, Hayley Campbell.

She said her father was a "really good dad," who never missed an important milestone in her life. She added that he loved all her siblings, some of whom he was not the biological father of.

While Monsour and Hart did not intend to kill Campbell, the court heard that the incident was planned and that Campbell was defenceless at the time.

Both men have expressed remorse for the incident and have apologized to the family.

"I'm relieved the process is done and I can start moving forward with my life," said Campbell's daughter.