'A real cultural cornerstone': Repairs coming to Chinese Cemetery in Nanaimo, B.C.

The City of Nanaimo plans to complete some much-needed repairs at its historic Chinese Cemetery.

A routine city safety inspection of the gateway and pagoda at the Chinese Cemetery found that both structures are deteriorating and need to be restored.

The concrete structures will be stripped of their old coatings and any cracks and holes will be repaired or filled in. Any exposed rebar will also be strengthened, according to the city.

The Chinese Cemetery in Nanaimo, B.C. is pictured. It was first built in 1924. (CTV News)

Located on Townsite Road, the cemetery was built in 1924 and the city believes the gateway and pagoda were installed in the 1970’s.

"It’s a good opportunity to refurbish something that is a real cultural cornerstone in Nanaimo and is a memorial to the Chinese community," said Bill Sims, general manager of engineering and public works for the City of Nanaimo.

Once restoration is complete, the city hopes to install interpretive signs that will acknowledge the history of the Chinese community in the Harbour City.

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin late this summer or in early fall. It's expected to take several weeks to complete at an estimated cost of $50,000.

More information about the cemetery's history can be found on the City of Nanaimo's website.