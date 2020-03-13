VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands Friday, with gusts expected to reach up to 90 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, northeast outflow winds are expected to sweep across the region, bringing wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h in the evening.

The strong winds are predicted to persist overnight before easing midday Saturday. However, Environment Canada believes that winds will remain "blustery" Saturday afternoon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," warns the organization.

The latest updates on the wind warnings can be found online here. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.