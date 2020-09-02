VICTORIA -- Dozens of new affordable rental homes are coming to Nanaimo, many of which are intended for seniors and people with disabilities.

A total of 85 rental homes will open in two housing projects in the community later this month, with monthly rent set between $500 and $1,135.

Opening in mid-September, 28 new one-bedroom townhomes will open in a building located at 3425 Uplands Dr. The development includes 12 accessible homes that are designed for people with developmental disabilities.

Four full-time staff members will be at the property to help support residents with care plans that are tailored to each individual tenant. Monthly rent for these 12 accessible homes will be $500.

The remaining homes will have monthly rent set at $880 a month.

The other development, located at 77 Mill St., will hold 57 one-bedroom affordable rental homes, including three accessible units.

This property is expected to open in mid-September and all of the nearly 60 homes are reserved for seniors.

Monthly rent for these rental homes will range from $935 to $1,135 a month and include services like internet, laundry, phone and cable.

“These new homes will provide much-needed safe, secure and affordable living for seniors and adults with disabilities,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo, in a release Wednesday.

“These projects will change lives, and I’m grateful to our community partners for working hard so more people have a place to call home in our community,” she said.

The Uplands Drive development received approximately $1.9 million in construction financing and $4.9 million in capital funding from the province. The City of Nanaimo also provided the property $95,000 in municipal waivers.

Meanwhile, the Mill Street project received roughly $3.3 million in construction financing and $8 million from the B.C. government.