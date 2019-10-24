

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA -- First responders and volunteers have found an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing since Wednesday.

"He is safe and his family has been notified," the Saanich Police Department tweeted just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Giles Bixler, who had appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening, was located in Esquimalt.

Victoria firefighters used a drone with a heat-imaging camera to help with the search.

***NEW PHOTOGRAPH***

Our investigation has led us to believe that Giles BIXLER is wearing the shoes in the attached photograph. The red jacket may be worn underneath the black puffy jacket that he is believed to be wearing. Search and Rescue @PEMO_SAR have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/JCR9Xcy9KI — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 24, 2019

Searchers with the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization were searching the area of Mount Douglas Park Thursday morning.