VICTORIA -- First responders and volunteers have found an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing since Wednesday.

"He is safe and his family has been notified," the Saanich Police Department tweeted just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Giles Bixler, who had appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening, was located in Esquimalt.

Victoria firefighters used a drone with a heat-imaging camera to help with the search.

Searchers with the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization were searching the area of Mount Douglas Park Thursday morning.