84-year-old man found safe after extensive search
Police ask that anyone who encounters Bixler to stay with him and call 911. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:22AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:04PM PDT
VICTORIA -- First responders and volunteers have found an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing since Wednesday.
"He is safe and his family has been notified," the Saanich Police Department tweeted just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Giles Bixler, who had appeared confused when last seen Wednesday evening, was located in Esquimalt.
Victoria firefighters used a drone with a heat-imaging camera to help with the search.
Searchers with the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization were searching the area of Mount Douglas Park Thursday morning.