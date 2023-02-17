8 Vancouver Island distilleries win big at Canadian Artisan Spirit awards
Distilleries on Vancouver Island took home dozens of medals at this year's Canadian Artisan Spirit (CAS) awards.
The annual awards highlight independent Canadian distilleries that operate on a small scale and use their own distilling techniques on their products.
This year, eight distilleries from Vancouver Island took home medals at the competition, including two distilleries that won "best in class" for some of their spirits.
CAS best in class awards are given to the top scoring spirit in each category.
This year, Central Saanich's DEVINE Distillery took home the best in class award for the "young whisky" category with its Ancient Grains whisky, and best in class in the "rum alternative" category with its Black Bear Spiced Honey Shine.
It's not the first time DEVINE's Ancient Grains whisky was recognized by the CAS. Last year, the same whisky took home the overall Canadian Artisan Spirit of the Year award.
Meanwhile, Stillhead Distillery in Duncan took home the best in class award for "vodka – contemporary" with its Van Isle Vodka.
Other Vancouver Island distilleries to earn medals at this year's CAS awards include Ampersand Distilling Company in Duncan, Arbutus Distillery in Nanaimo, Sherringham Distillery in Sooke, Misguided Spirits Craft Distillery in Parksville, Moon Under Water Brewpub and Distillery in Victoria, and Wayward Distillery in Courtenay.
A full list of the 2023 CAS awards can be found on the Artisan Distillers Canada website.
