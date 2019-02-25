$75 fee to lift Johnson Street Bridge raises eyebrows
City staff will report back to council with any proposed amendments to the cost of lifting the bridge, seen here in February 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 6:38PM PST
While the price of just about everything has risen over the years, there’s one cost that hasn’t gone up — the fee to raise the Johnson Street Bridge.
Since 1975, the cost to raise the bridge after hours to allow a boat through has been $75. It remains so today.
ButVictoria city council is now asking staff to re-examine the fee and potentially raise it to recoup city costs.
Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. there is no charge.
The city performs approximately 150 “special lifts” annually out of a total 1,000 raises per year, according to the city.
“There are some [fees] that haven’t been touched since I was three years old,” said Victoria mayor Lisa Helps. “This one has not been touched since before I was born.”
By comparison, a pair of men’s jeans advertised in a 1975 Eaton’s catalogue were retailing for $11, while a pair of women’s high heels cost $16.99.
"I would doubt there is anything that would equal this fee,” said Delphine Castles, a collections manager at the Royal BC Museum.
Many Victorians were taken aback by the historically nominal cost Monday.
“I’m going to buy a boat,” said resident Ron Lee.
City staff will report back to council with any proposed amendments to the bridge bylaw, which could be implemented next year.