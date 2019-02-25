

While the price of just about everything has risen over the years, there’s one cost that hasn’t gone up ­­­­­— the fee to raise the Johnson Street Bridge.

Since 1975, the cost to raise the bridge after hours to allow a boat through has been $75. It remains so today.

ButVictoria city council is now asking staff to re-examine the fee and potentially raise it to recoup city costs.

Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. there is no charge.

The city performs approximately 150 “special lifts” annually out of a total 1,000 raises per year, according to the city.

“There are some [fees] that haven’t been touched since I was three years old,” said Victoria mayor Lisa Helps. “This one has not been touched since before I was born.”

By comparison, a pair of men’s jeans advertised in a 1975 Eaton’s catalogue were retailing for $11, while a pair of women’s high heels cost $16.99.

"I would doubt there is anything that would equal this fee,” said Delphine Castles, a collections manager at the Royal BC Museum.

Many Victorians were taken aback by the historically nominal cost Monday.

“I’m going to buy a boat,” said resident Ron Lee.

City staff will report back to council with any proposed amendments to the bridge bylaw, which could be implemented next year.