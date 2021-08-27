VICTORIA -- Seven people are homeless Friday after a fire on Songhees Nation land near Victoria.

The View Royal fire department responded around 8 a.m. to a fire in a mobile home on the Songhees reserve.

The occupants of the home were asleep when the fire broke out but everyone made it out safely, according to fire officials.

The fire department says no injuries were reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the scene, including mutual aid from Langford and Colwood.

Investigators will remain on scene Friday to try to determine what caused the fire.

The occupants of the home will be provided with housing support from local emergency services.