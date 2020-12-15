VICTORIA -- Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the Island Health region, health officials announced Tuesday.

There are now 82 active cases of the virus across the Vancouver Island region. Most are currently found in the Central Island area, where 37 cases are active. In the North Island, there are 19 active cases of the virus and in the South Island there are 26.

Of that total, seven people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 and five people are in critical care.

Across the province, 522 more cases of the virus were identified over the past 24 hours, as well as a staggering 21 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

B.C.’s death toll from the virus has now reached 668. On Vancouver Island alone, eight people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint written statement Tuesday.

There are now 9,860 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, say health officials.

The Island Health region has seen a total of 794 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Across B.C., 43,463 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Over that time, 31,866 people have recovered from the virus.