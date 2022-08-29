7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD

Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street.

Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.

A range of police officers responded to the call, including the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators.

Responding officers determined the person was "in crisis," according to VicPD, and attempted to talk them down.

Meanwhile, police partially evacuated nearby businesses and closed surrounding streets as a precaution.

The incident lasted about seven hours, according to VicPD. (CTV News)

About seven hours later, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the standoff came to a close.

Police say the individual was "determined to no longer be in crisis" and police directed them to support services.

No one was injured and no one was arrested, according to police.