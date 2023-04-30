7,500 run in 34th annual TC 10K: 2023 results

Thousands of people of all ages and abilities took to the streets of Victoria Sunday to participate in the 34th annual Times Colonist 10k.

Hobbyists and professionals alike completed the course that loops around downtown, Fairfield, Beacon Hill Park, James Bay and the Inner Harbour, starting and finishing at the legislature.

Cookie Monster, Elvis and a group of highland dancers were seen among the swarming crowd of participants.

The official count for TC 10K participants was 6,734, but combined with those who took part in the 1.5 km family run, it`s estimated around 7,500 people were at Sunday`s event.

That`s a 2,000-person increase from last year, when 5,500 showed up to the first in-person run since 2019.

While many aim simply to beat their personal bests or enjoy the fresh air and ocean views, the race has a competitive nature for some.

In that spirit, the winners of this year`s TC 10K were Thomas Nobbs of Vancouver and Dayna Pidhoresky from Tecumseh, Ont., with times of 29.43.0 and 34.32.0, respectively.

Nobbs has competed for University of Washington Huskies and the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, and represented Canada in the junior cross-country Pan Am championships last year.

Sunday`s run was a redemption for Pidhoresky, who ran the marathon in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but came in last place because a COVID exposure on the flight to Tokyo meant she had to quarantine for two weeks and couldn`t train.

She also won the women`s category in the TC 10K in 2017 and 2018.

More results follow below:

Top men:

Thomas Nobbs 29:43.0

David Mutai 30:03.0

Matthew Travaglini 30:21.0

Liam Donnelly 30:52.0

Josh Kozelj 31:00.0

Top women:

Dayna Pidhoresky 34:32.0

Jennifer Erickson 35:55.0

Jen Millar 36:13.0

Rozlyn Boutin 36:26.0

Christine Bant 37:13.0

6,734 participants: 3,853 women, 2,819 men

To look up your results, visit sportstats.ca