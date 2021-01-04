VICTORIA -- B.C.’s top health officials say that 64 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Island Health region over the past four days.

Across the province, 2,211 cases of the virus and 45 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded over the same time period. One person who died of the virus lived in the Island Health region.

B.C.’s death toll has now reached 946 since the pandemic began.

“I know families, care providers and communities are all mourning their loss and our condolences go out to everybody who (has been impacted),” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry also touched on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans Monday.

As of Monday, B.C. had received a total of 54,625 immunization doses from Pfizer and Moderna. Of that total, 1,950 doses went to Island Health.

Until February, the province plans to focus vaccine distribution on residents and staff at long-term care homes.

“Those are the people we know need our protection the most,” said Henry.

At the same time, vaccine doses are being administered to frontline health-care workers, especially in acute care, and to remote and rural First Nations.

By the end of February, the province hopes to immunize 150,000 people. After that, vaccine distribution will shift to other priority groups.

By next week, B.C. expects to receive 16,575 more vaccine doses, 3,900 of which are earmarked for Island Health.

As of Monday, 24,139 people had received their first COVID-19 immunization across B.C.