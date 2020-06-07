VANCOUVER -- Police on the north end of Vancouver Island acted on tips from the public and a hunch last week to bust a suspected "drug house."

Port McNeill RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Chelan Crescent on June 3, arresting six people and evidence that will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service to obtain charges of drug trafficking, according to a news release.

Police said they were drawn to the house because of what they described as "telltale signs of drug trafficking," including vehicles visiting at all hours of the day and staying for only a few minutes, visits from known drug users and complaints from neighbours who suspected something was amiss.

Officers used these observations to obtain their warrant, which resulted in the arrests. Police did not say what other evidence of drug trafficking they found inside the home.

Those arrested have been released from custody, but some of them will be summoned to court at a later date, police said.

Port McNeill RCMP thanked the members of the public who contacted them with information on the residence, as well as the Vancouver Island General Investigation Team from Courtenay, which assisted with the investigation.