If Sunday’s total lunar eclipse still has you a little perplexed, help has arrived.

Meet Xavier.

In a video posted to Facebook Monday, the five-year-old from Victoria breaks down the celestial events using towels.

“I’m going to tell you about the blood moon, so this is how it happens,” he begins.

The boy then uses multiple coloured towels to execute his science lesson, moving the towels around to show how the moon, the earth, and the sun line up.

The towels even have appropriate colours. Yellow for the sun, brown for the earth, and a red towel to represent the “blood”.

If you missed the celestial show for yourself, and Xavier has you excited about the next one, you’ll have to be patient.

According to NASA, the next total lunar eclipse won’t be visible until May 26, 2021.